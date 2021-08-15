$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.53. 693,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,136. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

