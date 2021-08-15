$0.39 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $53.13 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.