$0.39 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $53.13 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

