$0.44 EPS Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 261,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 842,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

