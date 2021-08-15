$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after buying an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after buying an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,144,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,363,000 after buying an additional 897,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 209,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

