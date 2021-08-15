-$0.46 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.