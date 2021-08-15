$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TBI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 77,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,285. The stock has a market cap of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

