$0.53 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $113.15. 1,958,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,654. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

