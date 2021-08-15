$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Univest Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.42. 46,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.