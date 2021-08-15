$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

