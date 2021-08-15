-$0.61 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

INSP opened at $188.73 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $106.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.