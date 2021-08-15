$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DXCM stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.41. 336,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,762. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $527.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

