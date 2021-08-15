$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,345,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 789,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 939,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,623. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

