$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

HLIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.