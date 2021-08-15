0Chain Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $27.63 million and $211,500.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00067900 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.