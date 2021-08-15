0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.54

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $26.09 million and $177,761.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

