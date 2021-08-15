0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $655,250.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.00869716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044202 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars.

