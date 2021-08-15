$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iQIYI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 53,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in iQIYI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 847,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,594,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 1,679,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.