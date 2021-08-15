$1.22 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. 413,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

