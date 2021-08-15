$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after buying an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

