$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $107.59 on Friday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Logitech International by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,489 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

