$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.84. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 203.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 766,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

