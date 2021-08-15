$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.49. OSI Systems posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.75. 50,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.67. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $202,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

