$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

