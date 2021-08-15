$1.78 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 13,352,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,875,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

