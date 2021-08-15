$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

