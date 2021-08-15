$1.96 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.89. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.55. The stock had a trading volume of 401,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $232.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

