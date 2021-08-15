102,909 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after buying an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Insiders sold 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $362,934 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

