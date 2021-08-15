105,407 Shares in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $5,790,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02. NexImmune, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

