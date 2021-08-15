112,752 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 735,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

