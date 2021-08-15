11,675 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

U traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $128.87. 6,849,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,386. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,183,368 shares of company stock worth $117,298,325.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

