12,851 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $282.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

