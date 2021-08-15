$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to post sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $520.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,897,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IS opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

