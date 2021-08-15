$13.38 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report sales of $13.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.65 million and the highest is $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

SELB stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

