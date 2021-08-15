$13.39 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $13.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.60 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $11.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $53.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.34 million, with estimates ranging from $64.27 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $286.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.