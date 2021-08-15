145,557 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $523,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

