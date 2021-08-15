15,247 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.92. 22,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,127. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $141.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55.

