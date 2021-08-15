$155.37 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $155.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $160.18 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,579,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -406.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

