$156.30 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $156.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,804.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,181 shares of company stock worth $3,380,893 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after buying an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

