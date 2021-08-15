$163.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $163.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the lowest is $143.80 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $625.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $654.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $677.24 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $737.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.