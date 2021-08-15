165,640 Shares in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 16.56% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEMX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,057,000.

KEMX opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

