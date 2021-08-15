170,400 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

