175,202 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.79.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.