18,407 Shares in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.84% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JSML. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $68.08 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.