184,865 Shares in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $4,101,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

