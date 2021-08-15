1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 5.81%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

