1inch (1INCH) Price Up 26.6% Over Last Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. 1inch has a market cap of $554.99 million and $317.13 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

1inch Profile

1INCH is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.