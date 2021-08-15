1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $34,176.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00118096 BTC.

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

