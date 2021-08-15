$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.87. Polaris posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,111. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $4,340,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

