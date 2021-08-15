$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

