-$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.62). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 132.6% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 157,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

